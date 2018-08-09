× Tribune calls off $3.9B buyout by Sinclair, sues for breach of contract

CHICAGO — Tribune is withdrawing from its $3.9 billion buyout by Sinclair and it’s filing a lawsuit against it, citing breach of contract.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. had offered to buy the Chicago company’s 42 TV stations and had agreed to sell off stations in some markets to gain regulatory approval. Tribune claims Sinclair used “unnecessarily aggressive and protracted negotiations” with the Department of Justice and Federal Communications Commission over regulatory requirements and refused to sell the stations it needed to.

Sinclair is one of the nation’s largest owners of TV stations.

Tribune said in part:

“Ultimately, the FCC concluded unanimously that Sinclair may have misrepresented, or omitted material facts in its applications in order to circumvent the FCC’s ownership rules, and, accordingly, put the merger on indefinite hold while an administrative law judge determines whether Sinclair misled the FCC […]”

You can read their full statement here.

Tribune is the parent company of WTIC-TV, FOX61 in Hartford, Connecticut and our sister station WCCT-TV, home of the CW.