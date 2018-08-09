× Vernon woman charged with leaving baby inside hot car, legislation urged

VERNON — A woman in Vernon is facing charges after police say she left a young child inside of a hot car.

Police say 33-year-old Danielle Anna Hatch left a three-month-old child inside of a hot car. She has been charged with risk of injury to a minor.

It happened earlier this week in the 100 block of West Street.

Police tell Fox 61 that neighbors found the child inside the car and called authorities.

The child was evaluated by first responders on scene and did not need to be taken to the hospital.

Children being left in hot cars has created plenty of discussion with leaders all over the country, especially here in Connecticut.

On Wednesday afternoon in Hartford, Senator Richard Blumenthal bring leaders together to urge the passing of legislation to prevent this from happening again.

Senator Blumenthal introduced the Hot Car ACT which would require that cars come equipped with technology to alert drivers if a child is left in the backseat once the car is turned off. Some manufacturers have already installed this technology.

On average, nearly 40 children die each year in the United States while trapped in overheated cars.

Already in 2018, 30 children have died from heat stroke inside of hot vehicles.