4 people killed in Canadian shooting, suspect in custody

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick — At least four people have been killed in a shooting in Canada, police said Friday.

The shooting took place in Fredericton, the capital of New Brunswick.

A suspect is in custody, and the situation has been “contained,” police said on Twitter.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the Brookside Drive area of the city of about 60,000 people, police said.

“Please continue to avoid the area,” Fredericton police said.

New Brunswick, in eastern Canada, is one of the nation’s Maritime provinces. Its premier, Brian Gallant, said in a statement that “we are all shocked and saddened to learn this morning of the ongoing tragic incident.”

“I offer my condolences, thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families. During this difficult time, our thoughts are also with the courageous women and men on the front lines working to keep us safe,” he said.

“At this time, I would ask New Brunswickers, particularly those in areas identified by police, to keep informed about the situation as it develops and follow the instructions of law enforcement officials working in the area.”