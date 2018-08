Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HADDAM -- A 64-year-old man died Friday following a boating accident at Haddam Meadows State Park, according to DEEP.

DEEP the accident occurred around 3:20 p.m.

DEEP said this is a single vessel boating accident.

The name of victim has not been released at this time. EnCon Police are investigating the accident, no further details were released. FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Update on earlier boating accident: 64 year old male from Higganum was pronounced deceased at the hospital. His name is not being released at this time. — CT DEEP (@CTDEEPNews) August 10, 2018

EXTENDED VIDEO: from scene in #Haddam . Awaiting details from officials on scene @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/iQxa20pAUz — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) August 10, 2018