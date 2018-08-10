Farmington man remains missing one month later, family looking for answers

FARMINGTON — Farmington Police say they are still looking for Bryan Canto one month after he went missing.

Bryan Canto, 48, was last seen at his Farmington home at about 9:30 a.m. July 13th. Police said he appears to have left there on foot.

In a press release, police said “Bryan has never done this before and the behavior is completely out of line for his character. The Farmington Police Department is concerned for his safety and well-being.”

A neighbor, June Squier, says that Bryan Canto is friendly but reserved and he’s always working around the house. But she says that morning, he left the house without his cell phone and never came back.

Bryan is bald with blue eyes, 5’11” in height and weighs 185 pounds. He has tattoos on his left and right arm: a Libra Symbol, and a rising sun with lion. He was last seen wearing a black collared polo shirt, tan shorts, and brown Sketcher sneakers.

Bryan’s family is hoping someone has information that would lead to his whereabouts.

Phone calls can be made to the Farmington Police Department’s anonymous tip line (860-675-BITE) or our 24 hour dispatch line at 860-675-2400.