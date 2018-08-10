Foodie Friday: Kent Coffee & Chocolate

KENT — If you are looking for a little pick-me-up or something to satisfy your sweet tooth and are in the northwest corner of Connecticut, a stop at Kent Coffee & Chocolate is necessary.

The cozy joint along North Main Street offers hot and cold coffees, lattes, teas, smoothies, and delectable chocolate treats that will have you coming back for more.

Located in beautiful Kent, the shop has been a fixture in town for nearly three decades.

Whether it’s a cappuccino, espresso or a cup of straight java, you will taste the difference in every sip as local coffee is brewed daily.

If you crave sweets or are a casual chocolate fan, there is no doubt something for you. Items like the bark (milk chocolate, dark chocolate & white chocolate), peanut butter cups, truffles, cordials, and PBO (peanut butter oreos) fill the cases and the options are seemingly endless.

“What is not to love about good coffee and homemade chocolate,” quizzed Director of Sales Jacy Wollenberg.

Each piece of chocolate is dipped by hand and given what Wollenberg says is ‘love in each bite’.

The atmosphere is equally as good providing a fun environment which is topped off with quality service.

Perhaps Anthony S. said it best in a Facebook review, “Great coffee/espresso selection, tasty ice cream, better then Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory, w/ whole selection of chocolates, and many other things to tickle your tastebuds.”

Oh, forgive me for not mentioning the fantastic ice cream too. Can you say out-of-this-world FLOATS? Wow!

Another quality Foodie Friday find!