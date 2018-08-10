Missy Elliott approves of ‘funky white sister’ performing ‘Work It’

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. — When Missy Elliott’s “Work It” comes on the radio it can be hard not to sing along, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to pull it off.

It’s a tricky song that requires singing some of the lyrics backwards.

It’s no problem for Mary Halsey.

(WARNING: Video includes some explicit lyrics)

She posted a video of herself singing the song at a park in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, on July 29th.

It’s now been viewed more than 10 million times — including by Missy Elliott herself.

Halsey nailed every lyric and even included some booty-shakin’ dance moves.

I just found out I have a FUNKY WHITE SISTER😳😩😂🤣 forreal doe😂🤣& she brought her home girl with her from da hood that keep tip toeing in the background with a plate of food🤣 yo I’m done!😂 but she straight killed “Work It” sound effects & all🙌🏾 I love it🔥🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rg9TTHAqu2 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 8, 2018

“I just found out I have a FUNKY WHITE SISTER,” Elliott, who released the song back in 2002, tweeted of Halsey’s performance.

“She straight killed ‘Work It’ sound effects & all,” Elliott wrote. “I love it.”

Elliott also noted the woman dancing in the background while eating what appeared to be ramen noodles, writing “Wait her oodles & noodles tipping in the back I think! Lord! Go awwwwf”

Wait her friend has a cup of oodles & noodles tipping in the back I think! Lord! Go awwwwf🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥🤣 https://t.co/keMkn5N9Fc — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 8, 2018

According to her Facebook page, Halsey, 47, is a recreation assistant at a nursing home.