Missy Elliott approves of ‘funky white sister’ performing ‘Work It’

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. — When Missy Elliott’s “Work It” comes on the radio it can be hard not to sing along, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to pull it off.
It’s a tricky song that requires singing some of the lyrics backwards.
It’s no problem for Mary Halsey.
(WARNING: Video includes some explicit lyrics)
She posted a video of herself singing the song at a park in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, on July 29th.
It’s now been viewed more than 10 million times — including by Missy Elliott herself.
Halsey nailed every lyric and even included some booty-shakin’ dance moves.
“I just found out I have a FUNKY WHITE SISTER,” Elliott, who released the song back in 2002, tweeted of Halsey’s performance.
“She straight killed ‘Work It’ sound effects & all,” Elliott wrote. “I love it.”
Elliott also noted the woman dancing in the background while eating what appeared to be ramen noodles, writing “Wait her oodles & noodles tipping in the back I think! Lord! Go awwwwf”
According to her Facebook page, Halsey, 47, is a recreation assistant at a nursing home.