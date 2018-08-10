Rascal Flatts Indiana concert ends abruptly, investigation underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- Some Rascal Flatts fans in Indiana are waking up a bit confused after they say last night's concert abruptly ended at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, according to WXIN.

There are a lot of theories and questions this morning, and some of the concertgoers have been sharing what they heard and saw on Twitter and Facebook.

Some fans say there was a disturbance close to the stage; others say a fight broke out. But none of that has been confirmed by officials at this point, according to WXIN.

The band released a statement on Friday acknowledging there was a security concern:

"Indianapolis - Due to a security concern at the show last night, standard procedures were quickly executed and everyone was able to safely leave the building. The safety of our fans, band and crew is always the top priority for us, so we are so thankful for everyone who jumped into action and for your understanding. We will be back soon!"

According to the IndyStar, one witness said the concert was nearing its end when the band stepped off the stage. That’s when the crowd went wild, hoping and expecting an encore. At that point, the band had not played some of their top songs “God Bless the Broken Road” and “Life Is a Highway.”

But the band never came back on stage.

"Everyone boo’d," Sherlock told IndyStar. "We continued to wait in the pavilion, and that’s when security came up to everyone and told us to leave. I asked what was going on and he replied, 'We were told to evacuate the pavilion immediately.' "

According to concertgoers, security started evacuating fans and an announcement was made over the PA system that said the show was over.

It’s still unclear what exactly happened. Bryant Orem, a spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, released a statement:

“I cannot comment on an open investigation but will forward information as it becomes available to me.”

Video of Rascal Flatts piano guy being told to stop playing and get off stage. pic.twitter.com/tWqrmoGyJ6 — Chris Tillery (@ChrisTillery) August 10, 2018

Really confused why @rascalflatts didn’t do an encore tonight at @ruoffmusicenter... Ive been a fan since day 1 and they have never not done an encore at the 11 concerts I’ve attended. What happened???? — Ashlynn Jenkins (@AJankster22) August 10, 2018

Everyone boo’d in Indy when @rascalflatts didn’t do an encore, but hearing from security - I’m so thankful they chose safety over an encore. We appreciate & love you @rascalflatts, @DanAndShay, @carlypearce. 💛 — Britni Sherlock (@BritSherlock) August 10, 2018

Don’t blame @rascalflatts for how their concert ended. They can’t help that a few stupid people threatened the safety of everyone in the venue. I’d rather walk out disappointed that I didn’t head a couple songs than carried out on a stretcher or in a body bag. Great job RF! — Jordan Bentley (@jordanbentley__) August 10, 2018