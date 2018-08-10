× Silver Alert issued for 23-year-old woman who was last seen in Colchester

COLCHESTER — State police are looking for 23-year-old Brooke Rafala who was last seen near Mcdonald Road Friday.

State police describe Rafala as a white female with brown eyes and hair, 5’2″ and weighs around 90 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing black yoga pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop K-Colchester 860-465-5400.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.