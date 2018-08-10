Sunny, less humid Friday; Not a great weekend ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Enjoy Friday because it will be the driest day for a while! A front will stall just south of the area this weekend into early next week bringing several rounds of rain.

Saturday looks like the wetter of the two weekend days with periods of rain. When it's not raining it should remain overcast with areas of fog and cooler temperatures (70s).

Sunday won't be perfect but it does look a bit drier with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few showers.

Occasional showers stick around through the middle of next week as the stubborn front looks to linger around a while.

FORECAST DETAILS:

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for an afternoon shower. High: Mid 80s – near 90.

SATURDAY: Periods of rain, areas of fog. High: 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for showers. High: Mid 70s to near 80 degrees.

MONDAY: Showers/areas of rain. High: Near 80.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers. High: Low 80s.

