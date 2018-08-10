× Water main break on Farmington Avenue in Bristol to cause delays

BRISTOL — The Bristol Water Department notified residents on their Facebook page that a water main break will be causing some issues.

The water main break on Farmington Avenue happened west of the intersection of Jerome Avenue.

Water will be shut off along Farmington Avenue from Jerome Avenue to Haig Avenue.

Streets including Haig, Hoover, and Mercier Avenue are also affected by the shut down.

The Bristol Water Department says customers in the area can always experience reduced pressure and discolored water due to the break.

They advised residents who have discolored water that they run an outside faucet or bathtub until the water runs clear again, and to also not wash any clothing until the water is clear.

Traffic westbound along Farmington Avenue will be reduced to one lane so the crews and work on the break.

The Bristol Water Department suggests seeking an alternate route.

They hope to have water service restored by the late morning, early afternoon.