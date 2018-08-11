Bikers fighting animal abuse hosting annual rally on August 18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH HAVEN - Bikers Against Animal Cruelty, or B.A.A.C., is a non-profit organization of local motorcyclists promoting responsible pet ownership. The group prides itself on spreading awareness about the cruelty and neglect that impacts the lives of so many animals.

Funds raised by B.A.A.C. help pay for urgent medical care, and provide funding to various shelters and rescue organizations to offset medical bills.

"The shelters they are struggling as well so we try to help offset that bill for them, so they can do their part to get the animal re-homed," said Greg Belcher, B.A.A.C. President. "it is not just in Connecticut, we have helped all over the country, as far out as California, down to Florida, we've helped all over, anywhere we can, we will give a helping hand."

On Saturday, August 18, B.A.A.C. will hosts its largest fundraising event, which is a motorcycle rally and adoption event. The event will feature live bands, raffle prizes, a beer tent, and food. Plus, there will be plenty of pets available for adoption.

The cost to attend is 20 dollars, and the event will be at the North Haven Fairgrounds starting at 1 p.m. For more information on the event click here.