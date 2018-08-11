Blending containers recalled due to laceration hazard

WASHINGTON – The Vitamix company is recalling some products because of a defect that has lead to some hand lacerations.

The containers can separate from the blade base, exposing the blades. The company has gotten 11 reports of hand lacerations from the product, according to federal Consumer Safety Product Commission.

Over 100,000 of the containers were sold at Costco, Williams-Sonoma nationwide, and online at http://www.vitamix.com from April 2017 through July 2018. The recall involves Ascent™ and Venturist™ series 8-ounce and 20-ounce blending containers with blade date codes March 2018 (“03-18”) or earlier. Date codes are in the format MM-YY; for example, March 2018 is “03-18.”

The Vitamix logo is printed on the blending container. The blade date code is laser-etched onto the top of the blade in the blade base. The products have a clear container and a black blade base and were sold separately and with Vitamix Venturist™ Model 1200 blenders. If the blade base is marked on the bottom with a green or orange dot, the container has already been repaired.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blending containers and contact Vitamix for a free repair kit. Vitamix is sending repair kits to consumers it can identify. You can find more information and how to get the repair kit at this website from Vitamix, or call 1-888-847-8842 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. (Central Time) Monday through Friday.