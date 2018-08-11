× Man wanted by Watertown police in connection with sexual assault, home invasion

WATERTOWN — Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a sexual assault and home invasion.

Officers said that the incident happened Saturday morning when Urim Asani broke into an address in Oakville. Asani was said to have known the victim and specifically targeted them.

Asani is believed to be driving a 2003 black Lexus E300 sedan with a Connecticut license plate of 4AVJA7. He is also believed to suicidal after he made comments about harming himself. Police said that since Asani targeted the victim, they believe that there is no threat to the public of another incident.

Asani, 42, is wanted on the charges of home invasion, kidnapping in the first degree, two counts of sexual assault in the first degree, assault in the third degree, strangulation or suffocation in the second degree, unlawful restraint in the first degree, and threatening in the second degree.

Anyone with information on the current location of Asani is asked to call 911. Anyone with information can also call the Watertown Police Department at 860-945-5200 or Crimestoppers at 860-945-9940 for an anonymous cash reward. Police are asking for information only.

The suspect is considered dangerous and police are asking the public not to contact him.