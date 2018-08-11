× New Haven Puerto Rico Festival cancels events on Green; indoor concert instead

NEW HAVEN – Rainy weather has canceled outdoor events for the 3rd Annual Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven – but there will still be a celebration today.

Puerto Ricans United, the festival’s organizers, will instead hold a concert at 6 p.m. today at the Bregamos Community Theater, at 491 Blatchley Avenue. The concert will feature Latin Recording Artist Oscar Serrano from Puerto Rico. Food will be available for purchase.

The concert is free, and all are invited.

Organizers had originally scheduled the festival for 1-9p.m. on the historic New Haven Green, but a forecast of off-and-on rain, heavy at times, forced the move.