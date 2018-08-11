× Suspect wanted by Naugatuck police in connection with armed robbery

NAUGATUCK — Police are looking for a Michael Korzen, who is believed to be the suspect in an armed robbery.

Police said that Korzen, 32, forcefully grabbed the victim’s purse.

Korzen has eluded police twice since this incident. Officials said that they believe the suspect to be on foot. This has led police to search the area of South Main Street and Route 8 on Friday and Saturday. Search dogs have also been used in the search.

Police said if you are to see Korzen to not approach him and call the police.

Korzen may have sustained an ankle injury during his flight from police and also suffered an injury from being tasered in his back.

The suspect is six feet tall and weighs around 160 lbs. He has a neck tattoo.