The Stan Simpson Show: New Britain native Paul Manafort under fire at high-profile trial

Paul Manafort - a New Britain native and son of a popular former mayor in the city - is at the center of a high profile federal trail, accused of bank and tax fraud.

Prosecutors said the former campaign chairman for Donald Trump failed to pay taxes on millions he made as a consultant to pro-Russia Ukranian political party.

The case is being prosecuted by the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. If convicted, Manafort, 69, could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Hartford Courant Capital Bureau Chief Chris Keating is in-studio to discuss Manafort’s reputation in CT and New Britain