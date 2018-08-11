× Wet weekend ahead with temperatures in the 70s

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect Saturday – Sunday morning for 1″-2″ of rain and locally higher amounts over 3″+. Rain could come down at 1″-2″ per hour rates, overwhelming some storm drains and gutters. Poor drainage issues are possible along. Also small streams and creeks could rise rapidly.

Today is the wetter of the two weekend days with periods of rain (heavy at times). When it’s not raining it should remain overcast with areas of fog and cooler temperatures (70s). There may be some severe weather embedded in a few downpours, with gusty winds being the main concern.

Sunday won’t be perfect but it does look a bit drier with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few showers, especially in the afternoon.

Occasional showers stick around through the middle of next week as the stubborn front looks to linger around a while.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SATURDAY: Periods of rain, areas of fog. Some potent storms possible with heavy downpours in spots. High: 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for showers. High: Mid 70s to near 80 degrees.

MONDAY: Showers/areas of rain. High: Near 80.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers. High: Low 80s.

