Candidates for statewide office in Tuesday’s primaries
On Tuesday, voters will choose candidates who will run in the November elections. There are statewide races for the state’s constitutional officers. Voters in the Fifth Congressional District will also decide who will run for the seat held by retiring representative, Elizabeth Esty. Republican Party members will also decide on who will challenge U.S. Senator Chris Murphy in November. All those candidates are listed below.
In local towns, party members will decide on who will run for State Legislative districts. More information about those races can be found on the website for the Connecticut Secretary of the State.
You can see if you are registered to vote and where the polling place is located here.
If you are not currently registered, you can obtain and complete an application for voter registration and deliver the application in person to your Registrar of Voters at your local Town Hall no later 12 Noon on Monday, August 13, 2018.In addition, any application for voter registration from a serviceman and any person out of the country may be received by the Registrars of Voters until 5:00 pm on August 13, 2018.
August 14, 2018 Primary Races
* = Party endorsed candidates
Democratic Primary
Governor
- *Ned Lamont
- Joe Ganim
Lieutenant Governor
- *Susan Bysiewicz
- Eva Bermudez Zimmerman
Representative in Congress Fifth District
- *Mary Messina Glassman
- Jahana Hayes
Treasurer
- *Shawn Wooden
- Dita Bhargava
Attorney General
- *William Tong
- Paul R Doyle
- Chris Mattei
Republican Primary
Governor
- *Mark Boughton
- Timothy M Herbst
- Steve Obsitnik
- Bob Stefanowski
- David Stemerman
Lieutenant Governor
- *Joe Markley
- Jayme Stevenson
- Erin E Stewart
United States Senator
- *Matthew Corey
- Dominic Rapini
Representative in Congress 05
- *Manny Santos
- Ruby Corby-O’Neill
- Richard DuPont
Comptroller
- *Kurt Miller
- Mark Greenberg
Attorney General
- *Sue Hatfield
- John Shaban