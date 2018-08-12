× Candidates for statewide office in Tuesday’s primaries

On Tuesday, voters will choose candidates who will run in the November elections. There are statewide races for the state’s constitutional officers. Voters in the Fifth Congressional District will also decide who will run for the seat held by retiring representative, Elizabeth Esty. Republican Party members will also decide on who will challenge U.S. Senator Chris Murphy in November. All those candidates are listed below.

In local towns, party members will decide on who will run for State Legislative districts. More information about those races can be found on the website for the Connecticut Secretary of the State.

You can see if you are registered to vote and where the polling place is located here.

If you are not currently registered, you can obtain and complete an application for voter registration and deliver the application in person to your Registrar of Voters at your local Town Hall no later 12 Noon on Monday, August 13, 2018.In addition, any application for voter registration from a serviceman and any person out of the country may be received by the Registrars of Voters until 5:00 pm on August 13, 2018.

August 14, 2018 Primary Races

* = Party endorsed candidates

Democratic Primary

Governor

*Ned Lamont

Joe Ganim

Lieutenant Governor

*Susan Bysiewicz

Eva Bermudez Zimmerman

Representative in Congress Fifth District

*Mary Messina Glassman

Jahana Hayes

Treasurer

*Shawn Wooden

Dita Bhargava

Attorney General

*William Tong

Paul R Doyle

Chris Mattei

Republican Primary

Governor

*Mark Boughton

Timothy M Herbst

Steve Obsitnik

Bob Stefanowski

David Stemerman

Lieutenant Governor

*Joe Markley

Jayme Stevenson

Erin E Stewart

United States Senator

*Matthew Corey

Dominic Rapini

Representative in Congress 05

*Manny Santos

Ruby Corby-O’Neill

Richard DuPont

Comptroller

*Kurt Miller

Mark Greenberg

Attorney General