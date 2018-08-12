Improvements today but not perfect and still humid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We'll see some improvements from yesterday but today is far from perfect. High humidity will mean the potential for locally heavy rain with any thunderstorms that develop. But you may be able to catch some peaks of sunshine with breaks in the clouds and rain.

Monday should also feature more sun, but still a chance for rain as well. Tuesday will be similar.

We don't actually see this trough of low pressure fully move out of the area until Wednesday when the rain will finally stop. However, humidity will still be a concern, pushing the heat index into the mid 90s. That will make things feel very uncomfortable if you have outdoor plans during peak heating.

Friday could be wet as a cold front moves through, bringing ample lift and instability to fire thunderstorms during the afternoon.

In the tropics, we are watching 2 areas of activity that have a low chance of becoming the 5th named storm of the season. These areas, if they form into a tropical cyclone, will have no effect on Connecticut in the foreseeable future.

SUNDAY: Showers. Otherwise Cloudy. High: Low 80s.

MONDAY: Scattered Showers. High: Upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers. High: Mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny High: Upper 80s. Heat Index: Mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy High: Mid 80s. Heat Index: 90-95.

FRIDAY: Scattered Thunderstorms. Feeling better overnight. High: Mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Chance of Showers. Partly sunny. High: Mid 80s.

