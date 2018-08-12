× Man dies in Willimantic car accident

WILLIMANTIC — Police are investigation a car crash Sunday morning that has left one man dead.

Officers said that they responded to Quarry Street on calls of car crash. When officers arrived at the scene they saw a SUV that was heavily damaged after it struck a tree.

The driver was taken to Windham Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that the driver was a 28 year-old Willimantic resident. His identity has not been released yet by officials. No one else was in the car at the time of the accident.

The investigation is ongoing and the street was shut down until 10 a.m.