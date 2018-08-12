Massachusetts man finds boa constrictor under hood of car

STOUGHTON, Mass. – What should have been a normal check under the hood almost gave Joe Reed a heart attack Saturday morning, when he discovered a boa constrictor sitting on his engine.

“I actually think it was sleeping, cause it didn’t move when I first opened the hood,” he said. “Pretty much scared me to death.”

But Joe did not die of fear, and so he called the local Stoughton, Massachusetts police.

“We got a call for a snake under a hood. I refused to go but a few of our officers went,” said Lt. John Bonney. “Usually our animal control officer’s working and, thankfully, we begged him to come in and he got here pretty quick”

Joe says that he and one of the officers “wrangled it out of the engine because it went to crawl down on in, so got like a broom handle or something and one cop grabbed it by the head, I had it with the broom and another cop come over with like a baton and we all got it into a trash barrel.”

The 40-inch long snake is now in the care of “Joe’s Crazy Critters”. They say the red-tail boa appears to be in good health, and is likely someone’s pet that slithered away.

“He’ll be there for 10 days and if nobody steps up and says that’s my demon then he’ll keep it and take it on tours and show it to little kids” said Joe.