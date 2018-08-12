Students from Newtown, Parkland march together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWTOWN --Students from Parkland, Florida and Newtown teamed up for the final leg of a nationwide bus tour to protest gun violence and the policies of the National Rifle Association.

“We know what America wants and that’s change in all communities so that we don’t have to live through the senseless gun violence,” said David Hogg of March For Our Lives.

The group, which was born out of the Parkland, Florida shooting, chose a place to end their tour that is all too familiar with tragedy.

“I think everything that the students from parkland have done is so empowering,” said Natalie Barden of the Jr. Newtown Action Alliance

During the summer tour the student activists have been touring the country to register and educate voters on important issues, namely gun violence.

It has inspired 16-year-old Natalie Barden whose 7-year-old brother, Daniel was killed in the sandy hook shooting in Newtown five years ago.

“I try to live my life the way he did with kindness and compassion, Barden said. “And i just don’t want anyone else to feel the pain that i feel.”

A pain shared by many in t, including Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was also killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“To seriously deal with the issue of guns in our society,” Guttenberg said. “It’s to vote for those who believe in gun safety.”

Manuel Oliver and his wife also lost their son, Joaquin, in the Parkland Shooting.

“The actual change, the big step is to be taken at the congress,” he said.

These students are not only calling for an end to gun violence in schools, but everywhere.

“We need this platform for all the brown and black people who are overlooked in our urban communities,” said Bria Smith who is also a member of March For Our Lives.

“Urban gun violence and gun violence as a whole,” said Joshua Fee of Hartford Communities That Care. “Not only gun violence but all violence because all violence needs to be stopped.”

There is only one way the students believe that would be possible.

“Voting on November 6th,” Hogg said. “That is the most important thing to take away from this.”

Members of March For Our Lives said thee started over 800 chapters in communities across the country and registered tens of thousands of people to vote.