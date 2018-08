× 2 hospitalized after shooting overnight in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — News12 reports that two people were taking to the hospital after being shot overnight.

Police sya the incident happened arond 1 a.m. around Stratford and Union Avenue.

News12 and police report that at least one of the victims had been shot in the head. Both victims were taken to Bridgeport Hospital.

The victim’s conditions are currently unknown.

This is a developing story.

