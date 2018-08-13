Community leaders speak out against Hartford sergeant who told group he’s a little ‘trigger happy’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- On Monday, members from the Hartford City Council, Greater Hartford and CT State NAACP members, addressed a viral video of a Hartford officer saying he's a little "trigger happy".

On Friday, FOX61's Chief Investigator Brian J Foley revealed on the FOX61 Morning News that a video posted on Facebook showed a Hartford police sergeant telling group of people that he's "a little trigger-happy."

FOX61 reached out to Hartford City Hall and the Hartford Police Department. They have confirmed the sergeant in the video is Steve Barone, and that an immediate internal investigation has begun.