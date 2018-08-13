× New England fairs and festivals

It’s that time of the year again when Connecticut welcomes the summer and fall seasons with carnivals, festivals and fairs in every corner of the state. With tons of activities, entertainment, live music and delicious food, the only difficult choice will be deciding which ones to attend. Take the family to the same fair you went to as a child or check out a new one. Everyone can enjoy observing the animal exhibits up close, seeing an antique tractor pull or livestock show, taking in live music, perusing locally made food and even indulging in some fried dough.

Here are some of the major fairs happening around the state, according to our partners at the Connecticut Office of Tourism, but you can see the full calendar for here.

September 1-3

Major agricultural fair with livestock judging, draft horse show, woodcutting competition, entertainment, food vendors, midway, arts and crafts, home exhibits, and more. This celebration includes an adult spelling bee, fireworks, hay bale toss contest, parade, pie eating contest, and a skillet throw contest.

September 6-9

This major agricultural fair is packed with fun and entertainment including livestock shows, a midway, exhibits, a small-animal barn, arts and crafts, food booths and continuous stage entertainment.

September 6-9

Bring the kids to Old MacDonald’s Farm for a kids pie eating contest then visit the animals in the petting zoo. Enjoy live musical performances, agricultural exhibits, arts and crafts and great fair food.

September 6-9

Agricultural fair featuring livestock, rides, bands, magic, food truck festival, exhibits, children’s attractions, aerialist performance, exotic animal meet and greet, vendors and more.

September 7-9

Old-fashioned agricultural fair with livestock, agricultural exhibits, horse show, horse drawing, art and photography show, farm displays, amusement rides, food, and entertainment.

September 7-9

Country fair featuring midway, stage entertainment, livestock shows, exhibits and much more.

Somers – September 13-16

You’ll have one-of-a-kind fun at the four-day, Four Town Fair, one of Connecticut’s oldest fairs. See the 20th Annual Antique & Classic Car Show, a rockabilly performance from The Whiskey Rebels and the Fair Parade. Like contests? There’s the Doodlebug Drawing Contest, Largest Frog & Frog Jumping Contest, Heaviest Pumpkin Contest and even a Corn Eating Contest. And you won’t want to miss the Open Swine Show or the Women’s Skillet Throw. It’s fun for all!

September 14-16

The Berlin Fair began in 1882 as a Harvest Festival, became a state agricultural fair in the early 1900s, and remains a much-anticipated event in central Connecticut. The packed schedule includes pie-eating contests, frog jumping, large animal and crafts exhibits and live entertainment throughout the weekend.

September 15-16

From the classic car show and tractor pulls to arts and crafts and animal displays, there is truly something for everyone at the Orange Country Fair. Enjoy live entertainment and all types of mouthwatering fair food.

September 21-23

The Guilford Fair offers midway rides, games and food, Cattle, Poultry, Sheep & Goats, Vegetables, Baking, Canning, Flowers, Arts & Craft, Needlework and Photography exhibits. Antique tractor Pull and Show.

September 27-30

Begun in 1916, the Durham Fair continues its tradition today as Connecticut’s largest agricultural fair. With rides and games, tractor pulls, three livestock barns, crafts, exhibits featuring baking, canning, photography and horticulture, and a wide selection of fair food, there’s a huge harvest to take in.

October 5-7

The Harwinton Fair offers good old-fashioned fun for all! See the Pig Races, Antique Tractor Show, Rabbit Costume Contest, Oxen Draw and Civil War Displays. Enjoy a magic show and bluegrass music after visiting the barnyard animals. Stop by the Country Store for a memento of your special day!

October 5-7

Signifying the close of fair season, the Portland Fair gives enthusiasts one last chance to experience all the classic fair entertainment, food, exhibits, animals and activities for the year.