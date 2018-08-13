Firefighters return to Connecticut after assisting in Colorado fires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARLBOROUGH -- Connecticut firefighters who have spent the last few weeks battling wildfires in Colorado, received a warm welcome back home Monday.

There are currently 14 active wildfires burning in Colorado and most of those are happening in the western part of the state. A total of 10 firefighters made their return back to Connecticut today.

On July 27, a 20 member crew consisting of two DEEP employees, 16 private-sector firefighters, along with two firefighters from New Hampshire, left Connecticut and have been working in Colorado on the Buttermilk and Green Mountain fires.

"DEEP maintains a roster of agency staff members and personnel from local fire departments who have been certified to fight forest or wildfires," DEEP said in a release. "Crew members must complete a rigorous training program and participate in an annual renewal course."

A second crew of eight firefighters is expected to arrive Tuesday morning.

