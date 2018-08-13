NBA All-Star, Middletown native, Drummond to return to 26th Annual Osgood Shootout

NEW BRITAIN — The 26th Annual Osgood Shootout Summer Basketball Tournament will be held Saturday, August 18 and Sunday, August 19 at New Britain High School, as the event returns following its outstanding success in 2017.

This year’s shootout will award scholarships to six recipients: Adele Carr, Jaylen Rivera, Chelsea Anthony, and Inanna Rice, with Erasmus Gunawan and David Rybczyk receiving the Albert A. Vieira scholarship.

All six are 2018 graduates of New Britain.

As has become tradition at the Osgood, two divisions will again compete for weekend glory and bragging rights.

The Men’s Open Division will once again feature Middletown native, former Husky and NBA All-Star, Andre Drummond. Drummond was recently named a Special Olympics Global Ambassador.