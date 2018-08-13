× Police: South Windsor teen arrested for arson after settting town property on fire

SOUTH WINDSOR — Police say they’ve arrested and charged Benjamin Saxton, 18, of South Windsor, with arson.

Police say the charges stem from an incident on July 4th where he shared a video of himself setting a fire to a small shed on town property.

In the video that was shared with police, Saxton talked about what he was doing while spraying lighter fluid on the shed, then igniting it.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Saxton after the investigation led him to be the suspect.

He is held on a $25,000 bond, and will be in Manchester Superior Court today.