Preview: Race for governor; 5th congressional district

HARTFORD -- It’s the final push for candidates before voters head to the polls.

Everyone will be watching the primary in the governor’s race. It’s the top office in Connecticut politics and since Governor Malloy chose not to run for re-election, it’s up for grabs.

Another race to watch is the Fifth Congressional District, where representative Elizabeth Esty will no longer run.

Republican Party members will also decide on who will challenge U.S. Senator Chris Murphy in November.

