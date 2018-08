× Report: Aretha Franklin ‘gravely ill’ at home in Detroit

DETROIT — Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is reportedly ‘gravely ill’ at her home in Detroit according to Showbiz 411.

Franklin was diagnosed with cancer in 2010.

Her last performance was on November 2nd, 2017 for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in New York.

Showbiz 411 says Aretha is surrounded by family, and people closed to her.

This is a developing story.

Full story at Showbiz 411