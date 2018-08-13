Scattered showers Tuesday with temps in the 70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Steady rain will taper to scattered showers tonight. Overnight showers will likely end too but it will remain damp with areas of fog and drizzle.

Tuesday will not be quite as wet. Morning low clouds and fog will break for some sun in the midday and afternoon. That sun will only aid in showers and thunderstorm development late-day and at night. While this activity will be hit-or-miss, there is a slight chance for a severe storm.

As the weather dries out Wednesday, the temperature warms up! Highs will soar into the 80s to near 90 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. The humidity will push the heat index into the mid 90s. That will make things feel very uncomfortable if you have outdoor plans.

Friday will be warm and humid too. Most of the day will be dry but a cold front will trigger a few showers and storms late-day and at night.

For now, most of the upcoming weekend looks dry. There is a chance for a shower both days. But this will still be a huge improvement compared to last weekend. Saturday looks warmer than Sunday as the wind switches direction, keeping the air cooler.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Lingering rain showers. Areas of fog and drizzle. Low: Upper 60s - near 70.

TUESDAY: AM Clouds, fog, drizzle, breaks for some sun midday/afternoon. Chance for an afternoon/evening shower/storm (strong). High: Mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated PM shower? High: 80s to near 90. Heat Index: Mid-90s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 90. Heat Index: 90-95.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with PM scattered thunderstorms. Highs: Near 90.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Passing shower? High: Mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance shower. High: Low 80s.

