Scattered showers Tuesday with temps in the 80s

Tuesday will be similar to today, with some downpours in spots and highs around 80.

We don't actually see this unsettled weather fully move out of the area until Wednesday when the rain will finally stop. Humidity will still be a concern, pushing the heat index into the mid 90s. That will make things feel very uncomfortable if you have outdoor plans during peak heating.

Friday could be wet as a cold front moves through, bringing ample lift and instability to fire thunderstorms during the afternoon.

In the tropics, we are watching two areas of activity that have a low chance of becoming the 5th named storm of the season. These areas, if they form into a tropical cyclone, will have no effect on Connecticut in the foreseeable future.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Lingering rain showers with muggy humidity. Lows around 70.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers. High: Mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 80s to near 90. Heat Index: Mid-90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Near 90. Heat Index: 90-95.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with PM scattered thunderstorms. Highs: Near 90.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers. Partly sunny. High: Mid 80s.

