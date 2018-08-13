Seymour police continue investigation of former high school football coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEYMOUR -- An investigation of the Seymour High School football program, which police have been involved in for nearly three months, is still a complete mystery.

Neither police nor the school system are talking, but one thing is certain: a Seymour High School librarian, who was Seymour’s very successful head football coach, is still on administrative leave.

Multiple sources tell FOX61 that the investigation centers on former head coach Tom Lennon's dealings with players some years ago and that the alleged incident was not brought to the police’s attention until several months ago.

It has been a long summer of uncertainty for Seymour High School football program since Lennon was placed on administrative leave, according to a source, in late May. But, that’s all players and parents know.

“I know parents and some of the football players have reached out, have emailed the superintendent and the athletic director and, as far as I know, never received any responses,” said State Rep. Nicole Klarides-Ditria (R - Seymour), whose son is one of the team’s captains.

“As a team, as a unit, everybody knows we have to stay together to be able to jell together as a team because we know that’s what Coach Lennon would want,” said Cade Klarides-Ditria, a senior linebacker and captain.

Most high school football teams have very regimented workouts during the summer. However, without a head coach for over two months, the school system hired a trainer to work with the players.

“I wasn’t used to it,” said Cade Klarides-Ditria. “It wasn’t a football kind of conditioning. It was just kind of just all-around conditioning.”

And, there’s an interesting twist to this investigation: Nicole’s husband and Cade’s dad is a Seymour Police detective.

“Immediately, as soon as the investigation started, he was pulled out of it,” said Nicole Klarides-Ditria.

Josh Howroyd, a spokesman for DCF, said he cannot “confirm or deny any DCF involvement in this case due to confidentiality of child protection cases.”

Former Newtown head coach, Steve George, a Seymour resident, was named interim head coach just over a week ago

“He’s a great guy,” said Cade Klarides-Ditria. “He knows his stuff. Everyone’s very comfortable with him.”

The Wildcats, who gun for their fourth straight playoff appearance this season, held their first preseason practice Monday afternoon, in preparation for their Sept. 7 regular season opener.

