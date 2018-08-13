× Silver Alert issued for missing Meriden man

MERIDEN — Police are looking for 66-year-old Donald St. Pierre who has been missing.

Police are unsure the last time St. Pierre was seen.

He is white, with gray hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’5″ and weighs 110 pounds. No clothing description is available.

If anyone has any information on St. Pierre’s location, they’re urged to call Meriden Police at 230-630-6201.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.