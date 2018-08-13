Bob Stefanowski, Republican for Governor, talks about his plan to boost the state economy and straighten out the state’s finances, in major part, by phasing out the state income tax (over eight years). How does he propose to get that done?
The Real Story: Bob Stefanowski, Republican seeking Governor’s seat
The Real Story – Bob Stefanowski
