Matt Corey, Hartford businessman, seeking the GOP nomination, to run for US Senate, against Democratic incumbent Chris Murphy. Previously, Corey has run against Congressman John Larson three times, and has failed. Why he thinks he has a better chance in this race.
The Real Story: Matt Corey seeks GOP nomination against Sen. Chris Murphy
-
The Real Story – Dominic Rapini
-
Murphy nominated to seek 2nd term in US Senate
-
Ganim complains Democratic ticket “too white”
-
Candidates for statewide office in Tuesday’s primaries
-
The Real Story: Tyler Flanigan
-
-
Chicago mayoral candidate hands out cash to potential voters
-
The Real Story – Eva Bermudez Zimmerman
-
Protesters in New Haven speak out against President Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh
-
The Real Story – Connecticut GOP Chair J. R. Romano
-
Female war hero leads new wave of veteran candidates
-
-
The Real Story – New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart
-
The Real Story – Tim Herbst
-
Connecticut Republicans begin forming November ticket