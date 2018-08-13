× Three Bristol public school employees on leave due to DCF, police investigation

BRISTOL — Bristol Public Schools Board of Education confirm that three employees with the school system were placed on leave following an investigation.

Officials say that they learned of the investigation following a report filed by Greene-Hills School to the Department of Children and Families (DCF).

As soon as the superintendent’s office became aware of the investigation, Principal Scott Gaudet, 6th grade science teacher Mr. Timothy Hokanson, and school counselor Mrs. Sheila Theriault were placed on administrative leave.

The Board of Education say given the ‘serious nature of the allegations’, both DCF and Bristol Police are investigating the matter.

The District says they are cooperating, and continue to cooperate fully with DCF and police.

Bristol Public Schools said in a statement:

“Bristol Public Schools take allegations of this nature extremely seriously, and will take any, and all appropriate action should an investigation determine that any of our employees engaged in misconduct, or failed in their role as mandated reporters. The Bristol Public Schools’ utmost priority remains the safety and well-being of our students. We will continue to keep school community members apprised of further developments to the extend permitted by law.”