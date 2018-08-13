× Wanted suspect in Watertown home invasion, sexual assault turns himself in

WATERTOWN — Police say wanted suspect Urim Asani turned himself in on an arrest warrant Monday morning. Asani was wanted in connection with a sexual assault, and home invasion.

Officers said that the incident happened Saturday morning when Urim Asani broke into an address in Oakville. Asani was said to have known the victim and specifically targeted them.

Asani, 42, was wanted on the charges of home invasion, kidnapping in the first degree, two counts of sexual assault in the first degree, assault in the third degree, strangulation or suffocation in the second degree, unlawful restraint in the first degree, and threatening in the second degree.

Police say Asani will be in Waterbury Superior Court today for arraignment.