WATCH: Bodycam video shows police evacuating animals as wildfire approaches in California

VACAVILLE, Calif. — The Vacaville Police Department released video Sunday of its officers helping the Humane Animal Services, SPCA staff and volunteers in saving numerous animals.

The video shows an officer running into a building where numerous animals are in cages. Officers and others, are seen taking the animals to safety.

The fire that broke out near the communities of Fairfield and Vacaville had destroyed a home and two other structures, according to the Vacaville Fire Department. A firefighter suffered a minor injury battling the blaze, which grew to about 2.6 square miles (6.9 sq. kilometers) and was 70 percent contained by Saturday afternoon, officials said.