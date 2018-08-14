× Avon PD: Juvenile arrested after stolen car pursuit

AVON — Route 44 was closed Tuesday afternoon due to a police investigation involving a stolen car.

Avon Police Department said they were involved in a pursuit which ended in a crash on Route 44. Police said around 3 p.m., West Hartford police contacted Avon police in regards to a stolen car from Farmington.

Police said when the car crossed the Avon town line, West Hartford police stopped pursuing the vehicle. Avon police then attempted to stop the car. Police said the car then made a “K” turn and headed directly into the path of an Avon officer.

The officer was forced off the road to avoid injury, police said.

Police said they then put down stop sticks to stop the stolen vehicle. The vehicle then crashed into another vehicle at 51 Main Street. Police said a third car was also involved in the crash and the occupants of both of the bystander vehicles sustained minor injuries.

Police said the driver of the stolen vehicle is a juvenile and is in custody. Both lanes of Route 44 eastbound is now open and one lane on Route 44 is open. The second westbound lane will be open around 6 p.m.

