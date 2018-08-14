Markley wins GOP race for lieutenant gov.; Bysiewicz wins Democratic nod

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- State Sen. Joe Markley has won the Republican party nomination for lieutenant governor.

The 61-year-old conservative lawmaker from Southington was the party's endorsed candidate. He fended off challenges from Jayme Stevenson, the first selectman of Darien, and Erin Stewart, New Britain's 31-year-old mayor.

Markley was first elected to the General Assembly in 1984, serving one term. He returned to the legislature in 2011.

Known for organizing the 1992 rally to oppose the imposition of a state income tax, Markley has recently turned his attention to fighting any re-introduction of tolls on Connecticut highways.

Markley also has advocated eliminating state's commission on Human Rights and Opportunities and opening up juvenile court proceedings to the public.

Former Secretary of the State Susan Bysiewicz has won the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor.

The 56-year-old Bysiewicz has been running alongside gubernatorial candidate Ned Lamont. She has been a familiar face in Connecticut politics for decades, having first been elected to the General Assembly in 1992.

She served 12 years as secretary of the state before running unsuccessfully for attorney general and U.S. Senate.

Bysiewicz, who originally campaigned for governor, fought off a challenge from 31-year-old newcomer Eva Bermudez Zimmerman, who cast herself as the candidate for a new generation.

Bysiewicz has said her government experience is an asset that will allow her to help attract and keep businesses in the state.

