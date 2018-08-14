Corey wins GOP Primary for US Senate; Murphy wins for Democrats

HARTFORD — Small-business owner Matthew Corey has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Connecticut and will face an uphill battle against Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy.

In Tuesday’s primary the Manchester Republican defeated Dominic Rapini, a national accounts manager for Apple computers.

Corey is a U.S. Navy veteran and owner of a Hartford pub and a window-washing business. He earlier unsuccessfully challenged Democratic U.S. Rep. John Larson.

Corey has called for more investment in small businesses in low-income communities. He’s also supportive of apprenticeship programs, corporate tax reform and a tax credit for home school parents.

As of July 25, records show Corey had raised about $31,000 in campaign funds compared with nearly $13.5 million for Murphy.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy is advancing to the November election after sailing through the primaries without facing a challenger from his Democratic party.

The first-term senator from Connecticut will face the winner of a two-man Republican primary featuring small business owner Matthew Corey and Apple computer executive Dominic Rapini.

Murphy’s campaign has raised about $13.5 million, an amount that far exceeds the fundraising of each of his GOP rivals.

Murphy released the following statement:

“People across Connecticut are fired up. There’s so much at stake this midterm election. Connecticut needs to continue to be a firewall against President Trump’s policies of division and his efforts to take away our health care in favor of benefiting corporations and his wealthy friends. The Republicans nominated up and down the ticket tonight will be a rubber stamp for his agenda. We just can’t afford to go backward. Ned Lamont will fight every single day to grow our economy and make sure Connecticut is a place where kids want to stay and raise their families. We need him in Hartford taking our state forward,” said Murphy. Murphy added, “I’m also incredibly inspired by the campaign run by my friend Jahana Hayes. She has persevered against tough odds and inspired people all across the 5th district. She will be a much-needed voice in Congress, and I’ll be fighting with her to keep my old House seat blue. I need Jahana by my side in Washington getting things done for Connecticut families.”

