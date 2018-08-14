Markley, Bysiewicz lead in Lt. Governor race

HARTFORD — Candidates vying for the office of Lieutenant Governor are facing off Tuesday.

On the Democratic side,

Lieutenant Governor, Susan Bysiewicz is the endorsed candidate, is up against Eva Bermudez Zimmerman.

On the GOP side, Joe Markley, the endorsed candidate, is up against Jayme Stevenson and Erin E Stewart.

Joe Markley 19,656 – 50 percent

Erin Stewart 13,382 – 34 percent

Jayme Stevenson 6,662 – 17 percent

Lieutenant Governor Dem – Primary

178 of 701 precincts – 25 percent

Susan Bysiewicz 32,441 – 61 percent

Eva Zimmerman 20,529 – 39 percent

Comptroller GOP – Primary

164 of 701 precincts – 23 percent

