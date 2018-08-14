Markley, Bysiewicz lead in Lt. Governor race

HARTFORD — Candidates vying for the office of Lieutenant Governor are facing off Tuesday.
On the Democratic side,
Lieutenant Governor, Susan Bysiewicz is the endorsed candidate, is up against Eva Bermudez Zimmerman.
On the GOP side, Joe Markley, the endorsed candidate, is up against Jayme Stevenson and Erin E Stewart.
Joe Markley 19,656 – 50 percent
Erin Stewart 13,382 – 34 percent
Jayme Stevenson 6,662 – 17 percent
Lieutenant Governor Dem – Primary
178 of 701 precincts – 25 percent
Susan Bysiewicz 32,441 – 61 percent
Eva Zimmerman 20,529 – 39 percent
Comptroller GOP – Primary
164 of 701 precincts – 23 percent
