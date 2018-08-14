× Employee arrested for allegedly fighting another employee at local restaurant in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY — An employee is in hot water after she allegedly got into a fight with another one at a local restaurant.

On July 21, police responded to the Ninety-Nine Restaurant on calls of an altercation between two employees.

An investigation determined that Ahsley Antonetti became aggressive with another employee. Witnesses told police that Antonetti grabbed the other employee and had to be restrained.

Antonetti, 24 of East Hartford, turned herself in to police who had an active warrant for her arrest. She was charged with disorderly conduct.