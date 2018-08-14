Gray, Wooden win GOP, Dem primaries for treasurer

Gray worked recently as chief investment officer at Abbot Capital Management. He has been campaigning on his decades-long experience as a money manager, which he says gives him the ability to tackle problems such as the state’s unfunded pension liability.

Shawn Wooden has won the Democratic nomination for Connecticut state treasurer.

The former Hartford City Council president won the party’s endorsement in May. He defeated former Wall Street financial manager Dita Bhargava (DEE-tah Bahr-GAH-vah) of Greenwich in Tuesday’s primary election.

Wooden is an attorney who focuses on investment and securities law. He grew up in Hartford’s North End and was among the first to champion the building of a baseball stadium in the city.