× Hatfield wins GOP primary for attorney general

HARTFORD — State prosecutor Sue Hatfield has won the Republican nomination for attorney general.

Hatfield, who was endorsed by the party, defeated challenger and former state Rep. John Shaban of Redding.

Hatfield, of Pomfret, was a policy assistant for Newt Gingrich and an early supporter of Donald Trump’s candidacy for president. She served as a delegate to the 2016 Republican National Convention from Connecticut, but she says she does not agree with Trump on every issue.

She has said she wants the attorney general’s office to be more pro-business.

Hatfield recently lost the endorsement of the Connecticut’s largest gun owners’ group, the Connecticut Citizens Defense League, after saying she opposed the ability to download blueprints for making untraceable plastic guns with 3D printers.

Get full Primary results for races around the state