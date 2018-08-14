Hayes wins over Glassman; Santos leads in GOP race

HARTFORD — A celebrated teacher has defeated the party-endorsed candidate in the Democratic primary for a Connecticut U.S. House seat being vacated by Rep. Elizabeth Esty, who acknowledged mishandling sexual harassment complaints in her Washington, D.C., office.

In Tuesday’s primary, 2016 National Teacher of the Year Jahana Hayes bested former Simsbury First Selectman Mary Glassman. If elected in November, Hayes would become the first black woman elected to Congress from Connecticut.

The 45-year-old educator from Wolcott has attracted significant out-of-state political contributions and endorsements from unions and liberal organizations. She says there’s an “appetite for change” among voters.

Recent campaign finance reports show Hayes leading Glassman and all three Republican candidates in fundraising.

Esty abruptly announced in April she would not seek a fourth term. She apologized for not protecting her employees.

For the GOP, endorsed candidate Manny Santos is running against Ruby Corby-O’Neill and Richard DuPont.

U.S. House District 5 Northwest, Waterbury GOP – Primary

50 of 144 precincts – 35 percent

Manny Santos 6,861 – 50 percent

Ruby Corby-O’Neill 3,589 – 26 percent

Rich DuPont 3,320 – 24 percent

U.S. House District 5 Northwest, Waterbury Dem – Primary

50 of 144 precincts – 35 percent

Jahana Hayes 8,862 – 60 percent

Mary Glassman 5,825 – 40 percent

