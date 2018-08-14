Hayes wins over Glassman in Fifth Dist.; Santos wins in GOP race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A celebrated teacher has defeated the party-endorsed candidate in the Democratic primary for a Connecticut U.S. House seat being vacated by Rep. Elizabeth Esty, who acknowledged mishandling sexual harassment complaints in her Washington, D.C., office.

In Tuesday's primary, 2016 National Teacher of the Year Jahana Hayes bested former Simsbury First Selectman Mary Glassman. If elected in November, Hayes would become the first black woman elected to Congress from Connecticut.

The 45-year-old educator from Wolcott has attracted significant out-of-state political contributions and endorsements from unions and liberal organizations. She says there's an "appetite for change" among voters.

Recent campaign finance reports show Hayes leading Glassman and all three Republican candidates in fundraising.

Esty abruptly announced in April she would not seek a fourth term. She apologized for not protecting her employees.

Former Meriden Mayor Manny Santos has won the Republican nomination for the U.S. House seat being vacated by Connecticut Rep. Elizabeth Esty of Connecticut, who came under fire for her handling of a sexual harassment case in her office.

The party's endorsed candidate defeated two GOP rivals — Ruby Corby O'Neill of Southbury and Rich Dupont of Watertown — in Tuesday's primary.

Santos has called President Donald Trump's economic policies "dead on" and has vowed to fight tax increases and unnecessary spending.

He comes into the general election at a significant financial disadvantage. Recent reports show he has less than $500 in cash still on hand for the race.

