Milford K9 awarded a ballistic vest

MILFORD — K9 “Zar”, with the Milford Police Department, has been awarded a ballistic vest thanks to a non-profit organization called Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

Zar is a four and a half-year-old German Shepard, certified in patrol work, and assigned to Officer Sean Owens. He’s been with the department since 2014.

Police describe Zar in being full of personality, enjoying playing with his Kong toy, going for walks, and patrolling the city of Milford on evening shifts with his handler.

He especially enjoys challenging tracks leading to suspect arrests and evidence recovery. Police say Zar is a hard-working on the job, and a faithful protector at home!